The Top Five@5 (03/15/19): President Trump signs the first veto of his presidency, Alderman Pat O’Connor uses new campaign tactic against his opponent , Jay Cutler is promoted to supervisor, and more…

Posted 7:43 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:38PM, March 15, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks about border security in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Washington. Trump issued the first veto of his presidency, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, March 15th, 2019:

President Trump signed the first veto of his presidency which struck down an attempt to reject his national emergency declaration on the southern border. 40th Ward Alderman Pat O’Connor released a website attacking his opponent Andre Vasquez’s hip-hop past. On “Very Cavallari” Kristin send her husband, Jay Cutler to her business to supervise under-performing workers, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.