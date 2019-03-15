× The Top Five@5 (03/15/19): President Trump signs the first veto of his presidency, Alderman Pat O’Connor uses new campaign tactic against his opponent , Jay Cutler is promoted to supervisor, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, March 15th, 2019:

President Trump signed the first veto of his presidency which struck down an attempt to reject his national emergency declaration on the southern border. 40th Ward Alderman Pat O’Connor released a website attacking his opponent Andre Vasquez’s hip-hop past. On “Very Cavallari” Kristin send her husband, Jay Cutler to her business to supervise under-performing workers, and more!

