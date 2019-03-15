× The Patti Vasquez Show 03.14.19 | State Rep. Sara Feignholtz calls in, Silvino da Silva joins us in the studio, we’re having a T.V. Party with John Teti and geeking out with CEO if Rancho Obi Wan Steve Sansweet.

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

We kick off the show talking to State Representative Sara Feignholtz about recent bill changes in Springfield like Tobacco21 and LGBTQ inclusion education in Illinois, but one caller says he’s fed up with “culture wars” that result in lawful changes.

Director of Marketing and Communications at the Ruth Page Center for Arts, Silvino da Silva, joins us in the studio to give us all the details on what’s to come March 22 as the 120th birthday of international dance icon and Ruth Page Center founder, Ruth Page approaches. In honor of her birthday, “Center Stage at Ruth Page” will feature performances by the artists who call the Ruth Page Center for the Arts home. Featuring CDI/Concert Dance Inc, DanceWorks Chicago, Hedwig Dances, Porchlight Music Theater, Ruth Page Civic Ballet, and Shaw Chicago Theater Company. You can join in on the birthday celebration with cupcakes and a toast to Ruth Page, followed by a performance by the six Artists In-Residence!

It’s a T.V. party with John Teti! We say our goodbyes to Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek as he retires due to recent news of stage four pancreatic cancer. Plus, John recommends some of his favorite shows out including A.P. Bio on NBC and PEN15 on Hulu.

Plus, President and CEO of Rancho Obi Wan Steve Sansweet calls in and geeks out with Patti and Elliot Serrano as Sansweet prepares for the Star Wars Celebration here in Chicago April 11-15. Tickets can be purchased here.

And of course, the show ends with all good vibes as callers tell us something good.