The Opening Bell 3/15/19: Wall Street Sees Green Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 6:16 AM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15AM, March 15, 2019

(AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend and its appropriate because Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr.Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) told Steve Grzanich that Wall Street has celebrated in their own way by making some green, but they touched on how the markets are in a dip when it comes to economic data and that might level things out within the next month. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then checked in with Steve after a very busy wee surrounding the issues with the 737 Max airplane at Boeing, but the important question, “when will they fix the problem?”

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.