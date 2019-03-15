× The Opening Bell 3/15/19: Wall Street Sees Green Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend and its appropriate because Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr.Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) told Steve Grzanich that Wall Street has celebrated in their own way by making some green, but they touched on how the markets are in a dip when it comes to economic data and that might level things out within the next month. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then checked in with Steve after a very busy wee surrounding the issues with the 737 Max airplane at Boeing, but the important question, “when will they fix the problem?”