The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.15.19: A $500 billion lawsuit, the National Anthem, Fun Things To Do This Weekend, Bright Side of Life

John Williams wants to know if someone can win a lawsuit for $500 billion against Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman because her children didn’t get into the college of their choice. He brings in “Legal Face-Off” Host and Attorney Rich Lenkov to determine the reality of that, and to talk about the lawsuit against gun manufacturers in the case of the parents of Sandy Hook victims. Plus, John and listeners tussle on the performance of the National Anthem at sporting events. And finally, John, Lauren and Elif bring you “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and the Bright Side of Life!