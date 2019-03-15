The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.15.19: A $500 billion lawsuit, the National Anthem, Fun Things To Do This Weekend, Bright Side of Life

Posted 3:52 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, March 15, 2019

John Williams wants to know if someone can win a lawsuit for $500 billion against Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman because her children didn’t get into the college of their choice. He brings in “Legal Face-Off” Host and Attorney Rich Lenkov to determine the reality of that, and to talk about the lawsuit against gun manufacturers in the case of the parents of Sandy Hook victims. Plus, John and listeners tussle on the performance of the National Anthem at sporting events. And finally, John, Lauren and Elif bring you “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and the Bright Side of Life!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.