The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/15/19): The political history of the Lincoln Yards development, Lori & Toni talk to Kasso, and more…

The Chicago Way(03/15/19): From behind the cold Iron Blue Curtain of Illinois politics, John Kass tackles the news of the week including the story of billionaire diamond trader in peril, the political history of the Lincoln Yards development, and the true victims of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal. Plus, Kasso confronts Toni Preckwinkle about that political “dog whistle” moment and Lori Lightfoot about being anointed the next mayor of Chicago.

