The Chicago River Boat Season Kicks Off This Weekend

The river being utlized by Chicagoans goes back to when the city was founded and it continues today by tourists and commuters alike. Steve Bertrand talked with Michael Borgstrom (President of Wendella Sightseeing Company) to learn about the history of the Water Taxi and the sightseeing tours but also kicked off the river season this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.