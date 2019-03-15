× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.15.19: Happy St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Friday before St. Patrick’s Day and we’re ready to celebrate! Bridget Gainer stopped by for her weekly contributions. Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy, joined the show as it’s the 20th year of the Cork County delegation coming to Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day. Today’s MVPP is Matt Boyd of the Detroit Tigers and he tells us about his mission to protect children in Uganda. Dean Richards checks in with a live update of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. White Sox Manager Ricky Renteria calls in and gives some insight as to how things are looking for the team during Spring training and what to expect in the next season.