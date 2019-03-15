Steve Cochran Full Show 03.15.19: Happy St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Rowers navigate the Chicago River shortly after it was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Dyeing the river has been a St. Patrick's Day tradition in the city since 1962. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Friday before St. Patrick’s Day and we’re ready to celebrate! Bridget Gainer stopped by for her weekly contributions. Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy, joined the show as it’s the 20th year of the Cork County delegation coming to Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day. Today’s MVPP is Matt Boyd of the Detroit Tigers and he tells us about his mission to protect children in Uganda. Dean Richards checks in with a live update of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. White Sox Manager Ricky Renteria calls in and gives some insight as to how things are looking for the team during Spring training and what to expect in the next season.

