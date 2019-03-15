× ‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson: “It’s just a beautiful thing to be involved in something so topical”

The great Kenan Thompson of SNL joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about this Sunday’s “Kenan Thompson’s Ultimate Comedy Experience” at the Laugh Factory. Kenan talks about why he wants to shine a light on up-and-coming comedians, his interest in discovering new comedic talent, the amount of discipline required to be a comedian, why he’s drawn to sketch comedy, his longevity on “Saturday Night Live,” how the show connects him to a younger audience and if he plans to continue on the show after the current season.

