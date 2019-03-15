Roe Conn Full Show (3/15/19): Kristen McQueary explains the Chicago Tribune’s endorsement of Lori Lightfoot, Phillip-Michael Scales performs, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes (Anna is off) for Friday, March 15th, 2019:
Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member & columnist Kristen McQueary talks about the Tribune’s choice to endorse Lori Lightfoot for the Chicago Mayoral runoff, WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts cold St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Chicago, political strategist from Showtime’s The Circus Mark McKinnon talks about when the Mueller Report might wrap up, the Top Five@5 features classic Jay Cutler from Very Cavallari, John Enright from Bluestone Restaurant in Evanston rolls out the Canarble Wagon, Richard Roeper reviews Captive State (Aliens invade Chicago in a sci-fi action film with an indie-movie feel), and singer/songwriter Phillip-Michael Scales performs.

