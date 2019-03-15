Nick Digilio 03.15.19: Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band, Irish Movies, Friday Features

Posted 7:31 AM, March 15, 2019, by

Rowers navigate the Chicago River shortly after it was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Dyeing the river has been a St. Patrick's Day tradition in the city since 1962. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ How Do They Dye The Chicago River?
+ Brian Costello of the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band

Hour 2:
+ Lucky Facts About St. Patrick’s Day
+ Best Corned Beef In Chicago

Hour 3:
+ Best Irish Movies Of All Time

Hour 4:
+ Friday Features

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.