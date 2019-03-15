× May the force be with you! Get prepared for the annual Star Wars Celebration with President and CEO of Rancho Obi Wan Steve Sansweet

May the force be with you! It’s almost that time of the year, Chicago. The Annual Chicago Star Wars Celebration is set to commence in just a few weeks.

President and CEO of Rancho Obi Wan Steve Sansweet calls into The Patti Vasquez and geeks out with Patti and Elliot Serrano as Sansweet prepares for the Star Wars Celebration here in Chicago April 11-15. Tickets can be purchased here.

Do you have a favorite Star Wars memory? Listen to some of the moment Steve Sansweet shared as his personal favorites.