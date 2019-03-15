TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JOCELYN ZABLIT "ENTERTAINMENT-US-FILM-STARWARS-FANS"
Steve Sansweet, owner and self-proclaimed CEO of Rancho Obi-Wan, the world's largest private collection of Star Wars memorabilia, poses for a photo inside one of the display rooms in Petaluma, California on November 24, 2015. The collection includes over 350,000 Star Wars items and is located at Sansweet's home. From the United States, to Russia, China and Saudi Arabia, the franchise has spawned a remarkable global fan base arguably unheard of in movie history and spanning several generations. AFP PHOTO/JOSH EDELSON / AFP / Josh Edelson (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
May the force be with you! Get prepared for the annual Star Wars Celebration with President and CEO of Rancho Obi Wan Steve Sansweet
May the force be with you! It’s almost that time of the year, Chicago. The Annual Chicago Star Wars Celebration is set to commence in just a few weeks.
President and CEO of Rancho Obi Wan Steve Sansweet calls into The Patti Vasquez and geeks out with Patti and Elliot Serrano as Sansweet prepares for the Star Wars Celebration here in Chicago April 11-15. Tickets can be purchased here.
Do you have a favorite Star Wars memory? Listen to some of the moment Steve Sansweet shared as his personal favorites.