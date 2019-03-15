× Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from the Chicago Tribune

Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot received two more endorsements. The group Our Revolution Chicago, part of a movement that was created out of the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, endorsed her for mayor. Also, the Chicago Tribun endorsed Lightfoot for mayor. Chicago Tribune columnist and member of the Editorial Board, Kristen McQueary joins Roe and the gang to explain why Lori Lightfoot received their endorsement.

