× Journalist and author Alex Kotlowitz: “Violence shapes who you are and people work ferociously to keep it from defining them”

Journalist, author and filmmaker Alex Kotlowitz joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his new book, “An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago.” Alex talks about why he continues to tell the story of people impacted by gun violence, the notion of “complex loss,” the trauma surrounding gun violence, the effects of gun violence on children, the toll that writing the book has took on him and how much things have changed and haven’t changed since starting this project in 2013.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.