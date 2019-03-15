× How did a Jewish food become synonymous with Irish culture?

Justin takes to the road to learn why corned beef and cabbage became thee St. Patrick’s Day dish. We hear from Dan Raskin at Manny’s Deli and Ken Harrington of Harrington’s Catering and Deli as they give us a little history lesson about the popular St. Patrick’s Day food.

