× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann 3.15.19: Episode 1

It’s the maiden voyage of the new Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann! On tonight’s debut episode, Justin speaks with Milt Rosenberg’s longtime friend Joseph Morris about the importance of Milt and the legacy of Extension 720. “SNL’s” Kenan Thompson talks about his future on the long-running NBC show and the upcoming “Kenan Thompson’s Ultimate Comedy Experience” at the Laugh Factory. Author and journalist Alex Kotlowitz discusses his excellent new book, “An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago.” Justin takes to the streets to learn more about why corned beef and cabbage is a St. Patrick’s Day staple. We are also very excited to debut a new segment on the revival of Extension 720! With “Off the Record,”Justin speaks with prominent Chicagoans in their neighborhoods. Tonight, Justin chats with journalist RaShanah Baldwin at Kusyana Cafe in Englewood. And Justin ends the first episode of Extension 720 with a great conversation and live performance with the rising indie rock band Girl K.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in