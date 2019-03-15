× Elections Matter: Off the Record with journalist RaShanah Baldwin in Englewood

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by journalist RaShanah Baldwin at Kusanya Cafe in Englewood. RaShanah talks about “Good in Englewood,” why she wants to tell the stories of the good things that are happening in her neighborhood, what people are doing to change the narrative about Englewood, her reaction to the election and the upcoming run-off, the issues that are most important to her and her community, the importance of taking responsibility for what happens in your neighborhood and why she believes that Englewood is getting better.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.