× Diverse Voices in Film & TV | Episode 1- Creating Opportunity

After recognizing the accomplishments of black Americans during the month of February for Black History Month, we are now celebrating the women who has influenced history for the month of March. So many people has played a role in shaping our nation which is why it is important for us to honor diversity.

Chipedia Podcast, WGN Plus, Cinespace Chicago Film Studios and CineCares Foundation has worked collectively to present a 6-part anthology series that explores Diverse Voices in Film & TV.

This series will highlight the evolution of diversity behind the scenes in film and TV. You’ll discover the opportunities that are being created at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios through the CineCares Foundation and you’ll get to meet some of the industry leaders.

One episode of the six part series will broadcast every Friday at 3:00pm on WGNRadio.com and iTunes.

“I always knew that I wanted to do some work that would make a difference for others.”-Sheila Brown

Diversity in Film & TV

Episode 1: Creating Opportunities

Getting to know Sheila Brown (Executive Director of CineCares Foundation)

What is CineCares Foundation?

