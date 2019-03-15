Cochran Show’s MVPP: Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd

This is a 2019 photo of Matthew Boyd of the Detroit Tigers baseball team. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Monday Feb. 19, 2019, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Today’s Cochran Show MVPP is Matt Boyd of the Detroit Tigers. Matt and his wife, Ashley, are fighting to end the child sex slave industry, protecting one girl at a time. The Boyds have essentially adopted 36 girls in Uganda, buying the girls food and clothing, rent for their home, praying for them, and making sure they are safe. Matt and Ashley have created their own nonprofit, Kingdom Home, and now the next major goal is to build four new homes so they can bring in more girls because the need is so great.

