× Brian Sumers on How Boeing Will Make It Back After Their 737 Max Issue

This last week was one of the busiest in the aviation world this year (so far) after countries from around the world decided to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes due to a software malfunction that lead to a fatal crash in Africa. Steve Grzanich checked in with Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) to sort through how big a problem this is for the Chicago based aviation company, and when they might be able to fix it.