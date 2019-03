× Brian Costello – Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band

Nick is joined by piper Brian Costello of the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band! They talk about the band’s origins and Brian’s history with the band. They also share the many places you can hear the Shannon Rovers performance schedule throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend!

