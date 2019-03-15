× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.15.19: You Are Beautiful

Today, Bill and Wendy kick off this Friday edition of the show with Steve Bertrand. They talk about Wendy’s crazy luck streak and Lori Loughlin being fired from Hallmark Channel after the infamous college cheating scandal. Chicago artist Matthew Hoffman, founder, and curator of the ‘You Are Beautiful” project joins the show. Plus, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com has our weekly TV roundup.

