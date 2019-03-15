× Alexander Zalben: The “Game Of Thrones” Season 8 Episode Run Times Have Been Finally Confirmed

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com. They talk about Netflix’s latest batch of ‘Arrested Development’ episodes, the cancellation of ‘One Day At A Time’, how long each ‘Game of Thrones‘ season 8 episode will be, and much more. Plus, Alex highlights your top viewing options for the weekend.

