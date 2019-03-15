A person walks inside a Game of Thrones-themed ice hotel in Kittila Finnish Lapland on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018. A “Game of Thrones”-themed ice hotel complete with a bar and a chapel for weddings has opened in northern Finland in a joint effort by a local hotel chain and the U.S. producers of the hit TV series. Lapland Hotels said Friday they chose “Game of Thrones” to be the theme for this season's Snow Village, an annual ice-and-snow construction project covering 20,000 square meters (24,000 sq. yards) in Kittila, 150 kilometers (93 miles) above the Arctic Circle.(Aku H'yrynen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Alexander Zalben: The “Game Of Thrones” Season 8 Episode Run Times Have Been Finally Confirmed
Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com. They talk about Netflix’s latest batch of ‘Arrested Development’ episodes, the cancellation of ‘One Day At A Time’, how long each ‘Game of Thrones‘ season 8 episode will be, and much more. Plus, Alex highlights your top viewing options for the weekend.
