Wintrust Business Lunch 3/14/19: Taking On Tech Giants, Retirement, Dependable Retirement Income, & (Almost) Loosing Chicago’s Billionaire

Wintrust Business Lunch 3/14/19: Taking On Tech Giants, Retirement, Dependable Retirement Income, & (Almost) Losing Chicago's Billionaire

Earlier this week, Elizabeth Warren announced her stance on lessening the power of tech giants in the country, but Ian Sherr talked with Steve Bertrand about how realistic that is going forward and if she might be able to get people to stand behind her on the issue. Bill Geiger jumped on the program to discuss dependable income in retirement and Dennis Rodkin is updating Steve on one of our city’s most famous real estate moguls Ken Griffin, and how we almost lost him along with his hedge fund, Citadel.