WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow on the Jussie Smollett arraignment

Posted 3:52 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, March 14, 2019

Empire actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building for his hearing on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow was in the courtroom when Jussie Smollet pled not guilty today. Ryan shares some of his observations from inside the courtroom, and predicts what will happen next with the alleged suspects in the hate crime.

