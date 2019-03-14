WGN Radio “Extension 720” Host Justin Kaufmann previews his first guest of the reboot

Justin Kaufmann with John Williams and Alex Kotlowitz's "An American Summer" (Elif Geris/WGN Radio)

WGN Radio “Extension 720” Host Justin Kaufmann joins John Williams to talk about journalist Alex Kotlowitz and his new book, An American Summer: Love and Death in ChicagoThe book has captured John and Justin. Alex will ring in the first episode of the “Extension 720” reboot Friday night at 7.

