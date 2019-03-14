× WGN Radio “Extension 720” Host Justin Kaufmann previews his first guest of the reboot

WGN Radio “Extension 720” Host Justin Kaufmann joins John Williams to talk about journalist Alex Kotlowitz and his new book, An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago. The book has captured John and Justin. Alex will ring in the first episode of the “Extension 720” reboot Friday night at 7.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3605435/extension-720-host-justin-kaufmann-previews-reboot-w-alex-kotloqitz_2019-03-14-202835.64kmono.mp3