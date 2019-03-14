× VIDEO: Chicago band you should know: Girl K

Katherine Patino of the rising indie pop band Girl K joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about her young career playing music in Chicago, if she feels the buzz about the band around the city, what attracted her to playing music, when she realized she wanted to be a musician, why she decided to move from Joliet to Chicago, what inspired her to play the type of music she plays now, Girl K’s new record, “For Now” and their upcoming record release show at Schubas. They also play a few songs including “Ride,” “For Now,” and “Just Kids.”