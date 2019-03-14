VIDEO & AUDIO: ‘Lady Dynamite’ Star Maria Bamford

Bill and Wendy sit down with comedian and actress Maria Bamford, star of the hit Netflix comedy series 'Lady Dynamite'. They talk about her family, working with her parents in Lady Dynamite, the stigma around mental illness, being married, and much more.

Maria will be at The Den Theatre for six performances only March 14 – 17, 2019 on The Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $55 for VIP table seating. For tickets, visit  www.thedentheatre.com, or in person at The Den’s box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Ages 21+.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

