uh-PARENT-ly | Vaccinations: what they are, how they work, what risks exist and why scientists are calling for change

The American Medical Association is urging big social media and technology companies to help stop vaccine misinformation. In a letter to the CEOs of Facebook, Pinterest, Amazon, Google, YouTube and Twitter, the nation’s largest physician group called for a fight against anti-vaccine groups using social media to target parents. Dr. Sean O’Leary is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ committee on infectious diseases and is an infectious disease specialist out of Colorado. He tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos the science speaks for itself.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3605162/uh-parent-ly-ep-35_2019-03-14-003102.64kmono.mp3

For more information on vaccinations, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, or the Institute for Vaccine Safety.

