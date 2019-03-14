Thought Leader John Horton: Suburbs Working Hard To Compete with Cities & Keep Residents

Posted 6:35 AM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34AM, March 14, 2019

Over 50 suburban based headquarters have moved from the Chicago suburbs into the city over the years and that has made the suburbs react quickly. Steve Grzanich talked about the people that went with the headquarters, and how that has impacted the residential real estate market, but the  Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (Vice President and Sr. Residential Sales Manager in the Chicago Region at Associated Bank) noted how the suburban cities are working hard to keep the surrounding areas exciting.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.