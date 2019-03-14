× Thought Leader John Horton: Suburbs Working Hard To Compete with Cities & Keep Residents

Over 50 suburban based headquarters have moved from the Chicago suburbs into the city over the years and that has made the suburbs react quickly. Steve Grzanich talked about the people that went with the headquarters, and how that has impacted the residential real estate market, but the Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (Vice President and Sr. Residential Sales Manager in the Chicago Region at Associated Bank) noted how the suburban cities are working hard to keep the surrounding areas exciting.