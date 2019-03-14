× The Top Five@5 (03/14/19): Lindsey Graham calls for an investigation into Hillary Clinton, Beto O’Rourke announces 2020 run for President, Dennis Rodman has a theory on Trump’s failed North Korea summit, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, March 14th, 2019:

The House of Representatives passed a resolution calling for Special Counsel Robert’s final report to be made public. Sen. Lindsey Graham blocked the resolution, and called for an investigation into Hillary Clinton. Beto O’Rourke announced that he’s running for President in 2020. President Trump mocked O’Rourke’s announcement. Marvel Films released a brand-new trailer for “Avengers: Endgame”, and more!

