The Patti Vasquez Show 3.13.19 | Shepherd's College, the 5G revolution, Dr. Dingman and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti weighs in on the new sentencing for Paul Manafort and the latest on the college admissions scandal that broke Tuesday.

Patti welcomes Brian Page, Senior Vice President of Advancement at Shepherd’s College, to talk about providing higher education opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Brian talks about the history of Shepherd’s College, the way the college tailors their curriculum and living arrangements to students, and his own family’s pursuit of higher education for their son who has intellectual disabilities.

Musician Karen Choi drops by on the phone to talk about her music and upcoming tour.

Andy Choi from Verizon gets us ready for the 5G revolution with all the details on when and how we can start using their 5G network and some of the huge benefits of the new network.

Finally, Dr. Dingman returns with more psychic readings for Andy and listeners.