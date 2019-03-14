× The Opening Bell 3/14/19: Amazon Working To Better Technology in Rural America

The world of residential real estate is constantly evolving around the direction of business, but the Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (Vice President and Sr. Residential Sales Manager in the Chicago Region at Associated Bank), explained to Steve Grzanich that despite the businesses that move downtown from the suburbs are doing well but the city still has more pull. At 17:20, Allison Flicker (Corporate Communications Specialist at Amazon) shared the latest report detailing the efforts to better technology in rural American, and just another area that Amazon is looking to develop upon.