The Mincing Rascals 03.14.19: College admissions fraud, Sexual orientation in race for mayor, Boeing 737 Max 8

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Patti Vasquez and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They start this week’s discussion with determining who is to blame most for the college admissions scandal involving Hollywood. The Rascals go on to address the Race for Mayor, which seems to have tackled LGBTQ issues in the last week. And, also locally, the Rascals address the state’s consideration for a tax for miles driven, and the drama resonating through City Hall. Finally, the group responds to President Trump’s commentary on the Boeing 737 Max 8 crash, and other things emanating from Trumpland.

John recommends watching a viral video of monkeys reuniting.

Eric recommends reading “No Joe! Joe Biden’s disastrous legislative legacy” in Harper’s Magazine and “Beto O’Rourke: “I’m Just Born To Do This” in Vanity Fair.

Scott recommends watching “Letterkenny” on Hulu.

Patti recommends reading Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe.