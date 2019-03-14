× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.14.19: Bomb cyclone, Ravinia 2019, college admissions frauds, Jussie Smollett plea deal and “Extension 720”

John Williams brings in WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Janssen to help prepare Chicagoans for the 70 mile-per-hour winds that were expected as a result of the bomb cyclone. Then, John and Elif preview the Ravinia 2019 lineup, with acts like Ke$ha, OAR and even Nickelback. In light of the news out of Hollywood of college admissions fraud, KSB College Consulting Founder Keri Bahar explains what’s most important on a high school student’s resume. She even divulges the desperate measures she’s seen parents take to get their kids into college. Plus, WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow was in the courtroom for Jussie Smollett’s arraignment. He talks about that, and some of his other observations from the morning’s hearing. Finally, John and Justin were both captured by Alex Kotlowitz’s An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago, and Alex is helping Justin ring in his reboot of Milt Rosenberg’s “Extension 720.” He previews his first episode, airing Friday at 7 p.m.