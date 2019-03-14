Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Steve Cochran’s Birthday Gallery and Full Show 03.14.19

Steve Cochran turned 58th today and his family stopped by to help kick off the celebrations. A slew of notable celebrities, including the president, chime in to share their birthday wishes. Chuck Todd talks about the alleging fraud scandal in college and university admissions practices. Al Lynch, author of Zero to Hero: From Bullied Kid to Warrior, stops by to talk about his book that shows us all what a hero is made of. Dean Richards and CEO of Ravinia, Welz Kauffman, share details about the new 2019 season and Cochran’s mom jumps in to talk about implementing a new birthday celebration system.

 

