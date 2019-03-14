Saxophone legend Frank Catalano talks about losing a finger as a kid and performs in-studio

Posted 11:29 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11PM, March 14, 2019

Frank Catalano performs

Legendary saxophonist Frank Catalano joins Roe Conn, Richard Roeper, and Kevin Powell to talk about his career, losing a finger as a kid, and the work he does with The People Music School. Frank also performs in-studio.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.