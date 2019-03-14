Saxophone legend Frank Catalano talks about losing a finger as a kid and performs in-studio
Legendary saxophonist Frank Catalano joins Roe Conn, Richard Roeper, and Kevin Powell to talk about his career, losing a finger as a kid, and the work he does with The People Music School. Frank also performs in-studio.
