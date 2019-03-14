× Roeper Reviews: “Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1”

Hulu’s new documentary, Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1, began streaming today and it tells the story behind the Air Jordan sneaker, and how it has become a larger-than-life phenomenon. Chicago Sun-Times film critic, Richard Roeper drops by to give his review of the documentary.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!