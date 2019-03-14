Roe Conn Full Show (3/14/19): Michael Steele isn’t impressed w/Beto O’Rourke, Frank Catalano performs, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes (Anna is off) for Thursday, March 14th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory looks at the weather pattern that lead to turbulent weather on Thursday, MSNBC’s Micheal Steele isn’t impressed with Beto O’Rourke’s bid for 2020, Ravinia Festival President & CEO Welz Kauffman breaks down the 2019 season at Ravinia, the Top Five@5 features Dennis Rodman’s take on U.S./N. Korea negotiations, Richard Roeper review “Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1” about the original ‘banned by the NBA’ Air Jordans, and legendary saxophonist Frank Catalano performs.
