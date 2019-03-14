× Ravinia Festival releases full 2019 schedule

The Ravinia Festival released its full 2019 summer schedule today. More than 70 acts will make their debuts at the nation’s longest running outdoor concert series that include: Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Morrissey, Nickelback, Queen Latifah, T.I., “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Nickleback. Welz Kauffman, Ravinia Festival President and CEO joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss how you can get the hottest ticket in town.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!