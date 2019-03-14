Ravinia Festival releases full 2019 schedule

Posted 7:14 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:10PM, March 14, 2019

Nickleback (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

The Ravinia Festival released its full 2019 summer schedule today. More than 70 acts will make their debuts at the nation’s longest running outdoor concert series that include: Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Morrissey, Nickelback, Queen Latifah, T.I., “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Nickleback. Welz Kauffman, Ravinia Festival President and CEO joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss how you can get the hottest ticket in town.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.