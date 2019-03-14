× ‘President Trump’ calls Cochran to wish him a Happy Birthday

“President Trump” calls Cochran on his birthday to share the odds of him pardoning his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. He shares his thoughts on Nancy Pelosi’s recent comments about him being “ethically and intellectually unfit to serve”. He shares his secret to remembering names and faces: take the person’s first name and combine it with something they’re closely associated with. He sends his birthday wishes, along with special messages from some of his friends, and, as always, he closes with “Later loser”.