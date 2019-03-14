× Praize Productions presents 8th annual production ‘Smells Like Freedom’

The award-winning Praize Productions is set to take their audience on a spiritual journey for their 8th annual theatrical production.

This years theme is titled ‘Smells Like Freedom’. Praize Productions founder and dance instructor Reesie Davis shared her inspiration behind the title, “I took a deep inhale and it smells like freedom.” “The show will allow viewers to manifest freedom in the tangible form and live out loud.”

While taking on a holistic approach during production, audience members can expect infused dance, spoken word, music and visual arts to tell stories of liberation that will connect to the past and present.

The 2 hour show will hit the stage Saturday, March 23rd at 7pm at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts.

For more info go to http://www.praizeproductions.com/.