Michael Cohen's lawyer Mike Monico sends letter to Congress to clarify pardon talk…he now joins The Roe Conn Show

Posted 7:50 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48PM, March 14, 2019

Michael Cohen, right, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves a closed-door hearing of the House Intelligence Committee accompanied by his lawyer, Michael Monico, of Chicago, far left, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Mike Monico who is the attorney for President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, sent a letter to the head of the House Oversight Committee clarifying Cohen’s testimony that he never sought a pardon from the president. Monico now joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why he wrote that letter.

