Joel Murray Tries Meatless Pasta Bolognese?! Awesome Vegans Host Elysabeth Alfano Makes Him a Meal He Can't Refuse!

Actor/Director Joel Murray and I go back a few years, connected by our love of food and the Cubs. In fact, our ties are tight enough that this meat eater was willing to go meatless…as long as I met the demand: make his favorite meat dish taste as if it had meat. With a little help from Beyond Meat, I was up to the challenge!

Join us in my kitchen for this episode of Awesome Vegans in which Joel Murray and I make meatless Pasta Bolognese while talking sports, his brother Bill, his time with Jon Hamm on Mad Men, his years at Second City, the new-ish Caddyshack restaurant by O’Hare and his current work with Whose Live Anyway?

Perhaps most importantly, we also talk cooking and drinking tips. How long should one REALLY cook pasta to get it ‘al dente’? And what is Fernet Branca? Watch and listen in to hear classic meat eater Joel Murray wander into my meatless kitchen to dish on life, love, comedy, cooking and the Cubs. Get the recipe on http://ElysabethAlfano.com .

