Hoge and Jahns: Breaking Down The Bears' Free Agency Moves

The Bears haven’t made any huge splashes in free agency and Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here to explain why. They also discuss the additions that have been made and why it’s OK that Adrian Amos and Bryce Callahan are moving on. Who else should the Bears go after? Hoge likes the possible addition of HaHa Clinton-Dix, while Jahns wants to see the Bears sign Clay Matthews. Listen below!

