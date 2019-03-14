Highlights: Big Ten Tournament – Illinois 74 – Northwestern 69 (OT) – 3/13/19

Posted 6:31 AM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56PM, March 13, 2019

Northwestern center Dererk Pardon reacts as he looks to fans during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament against Illinois in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Illinois won 74-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Big Ten Tournament – First Round – United Center, Chicago – Northwestern Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini – March 13, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.