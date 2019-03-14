× Dean Richards reviews “Wonder Park” & “Gloria Bell”

Bill and Wendy are joined by their film loving pal, our own Dean Richards! They talk about the most recent updates in Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s insane college cheating scandal, Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard, what’s next for Jussie Smollett, and much more. Dean reviews “Wonder Park” & “Gloria Bell”.

