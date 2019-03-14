× Chuck Todd: “The entire university system is corrupt”

Chuck Todd from Meet the Press joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the alleging fraud scandal in college and university admissions practices. Chuck Todd says every university should’ve been brought before Congress and a grand jury during the great recession due to the fact that they all took advantage of cheap credit and jumped on the opportunity to raise the price of tuition by outrageous amounts. He also talks about Beto O’Rourke announcing his presidency run for 2020 and what effects his new found celebrity status may have.