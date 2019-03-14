× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.14.19: Hang tight

Happy Thursday! Rain, warm, wind, and snow. We’re set for a wild weather ride today. Bill and Wendy discuss how safe is Boeing’s 737 Max 8 aircraft, the good, bad, and ugly of self-driving cars and severe weather. Comedian and actress Maria Bamford joined us in-studio. And, Dean Richards reviews “Wonder Park” & “Gloria Bell”.

