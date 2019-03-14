× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.14.19: We love the IKEA Hunk!

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discussed the severe weather and the potential MLB rule changes. And thanks to Wendy- we all know who the IKEA Hunk is, but we don’t know much about him. Thomas Kenneth Purcell, aka the IKEA Hunk, joined the show and we discovered a few interesting tidbits about him…

