Terry Savage always has tabs on the stock market, but she explained to Steve Bertrand how one important experience with her annual market barometer made her look at Wall Street with a new set of eyes. Frank Sennett is looking to see how Boeing will over come the challenge surrounding the 737 Max airplane models, and Will Flanagan is checking in from SXSW down in Texas on behalf of AmericanInno.